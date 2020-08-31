Nissan comes out swinging with new 2020 Patrol

The new 2020 Nissan Patrol is now available in SA. Built to take on the Toyota Land Cruiser, this burly mudslinger comes with a raft of cosmetic updates including a striking new “V-motion” radiator grille and distinctive boomerang-shaped LED headlamps. Other tweaks include 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels and revised taillights that also adopt the boomerang shape and feature sequential rear turn indicators – a first for a Nissan vehicle.

While they were at it Nissan also updated the interior of the 2020 Patrol with revised trim and technology offerings. Climb inside and you will be met by extra padded diamond-stitch quilted leather seats and a hand-stitched steering wheel. In addition, climate control and powered lumbar support are now available for the front seats.

Sunk into the middle of the dashboard is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers Bluetooth streaming and is linked to a 13-speaker Bose premium sound system. Passengers seated in the rear have access to their own personal eight-inch video monitors and wireless headphones. This lets them enjoy music and DVDs without disturbing those up front.