Five things to know about the new 2020 Audi Q3 Sportback
Audi confirmed on Tuesday that its stylish new Q3 Sportback is now available in SA. Here are five things you need to know about it.
1: The difference is in the dimensions
Is the regular Audi Q3 a little but too frumpy for you? Then you'll be pleased to know that the all-new Q3 Sportback significantly ups the visual ante with a shape reminiscent of the flagship Q8. This means that you get an aggressively sloping rear roof line for an almost coupé look and feel. While both cars share the same wheelbase the Sportback is some 16mm longer, 29mm flatter and 6mm thinner than its regular sibling. This might not sound like much but it makes a significant difference: it looks more purposeful from all angles.
Complemented by a gloss-black “Singleframe” radiator grille, sculpted wheel arches and a not-so-subtle boot spoiler, the Q3 Sportback makes a statement. LED headlights and tail lamps come standard but you can, if you so wish, upgrade to the firm's adaptive Matrix LED units: the high beams of which continuously adapt to changing road conditions.
A total of 10 exterior colours are available including new “Dew Silver” metallic, which is exclusive to the Q3 Sportback. Audi S line exterior trimmings are standard across the range, this includes prominent aluminium elements around the grille, bumper and air inlets. 18-inch alloy wheels come fitted as standard but customers have the option of upgrading to larger 19-inch wheels (we're guessing most will). Also available as a cost option is the Black Styling Package that adds dark surfaces to the bumpers and applies gloss-black detailing to the “Singleframe” grille, rear air diffuser and window trim strips.
2: A choice of two engines
From launch the new Audi Q3 Sportback is available with two engines.
The entry-level Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI is powered by a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor delivering 110kW and 250Nm worth of torque. Mated exclusively to a six-speed S-Tronic transmission, Audi claims that this model will dash to 100km/h in 9.3 seconds.
Next up is the Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro S line that benefits from a considerably more muscular 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor pushing out 132kW and 320Nm. A seven-speed S-Tronic transmission sends power to the ground via a quattro all-wheel drive system. Expect the 40 TFSI to romp its way to 100km/h in a claimed 7.8 seconds.
Both Q3 Sportback models come fitted with progressive power steering, sport suspension and “Audi Drive Select” as standard. The latter features six preset profiles that allow drivers to instantly adjust their car to better suit real-time driving conditions.
3: A technology-rich cabin
Audi is dedicated to digitisation. As such the Q3 Sportback comes with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and MMI Touch Radio Plus infotainment system as standard. However, customers do have the option of replacing the digital instrument cluster with the “Audi Virtual Cockpit”, which adds to the fray a 12.3-inch screen and MMI Navigation Plus.
Audi Smartphone interface is included as standard and offers full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The former operates wirelessly in cars equipped with MMI Navigation Plus. Audi phone box and a Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System are offered as options. Standard two-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning offers separate temperature distribution for the driver, front passenger and those sat in the rear.
All Audi Q3 Sportback models come fitted with ambient lighting. Those wanting more drama can upgrade this system to the multicolour contour/ambient lighting package that offers 30 different colours plus backlighting for the quattro logo (or Audi rings in the case of the front-wheel drive model) on the passenger side of the dashboard. A further attractive optional piece of equipment includes the two-piece panoramic glass sunroof.
Tick the box for the optional Comfort Package and Audi will deliver an electric tailgate that can be opened and closed with a foot motion. Also included in this package are electrically adjustable and heated front sport seats available with contrasting stitching and coloured stripes (orange or grey steel) along the side panels. Seat upholstery is available in a combination of leather and leatherette as standard. Alcantara is optional.
Meanwhile the racy S line package adds “S” logos to the seat backrests and steering wheel, a set of stainless steel pedals and door sill trims with illuminated aluminium inlays.
4: Easy customisation with optional accessory packs
As we've come to expect with Audi products the new Q3 Sportback can be personalised to suit your tastes with no less than six different accessory packages: Comfort, Technology, Sport, Parking, S line interior and Black Styling.
5: It's ready to roll when you are
The new Q3 Sportback is now on sale at all Audi Dealerships in SA. Pricing is as follows:
Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI S Tronic: R693,000
Audi Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro S Tronic: R737,000
A five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway plan is included as standard.