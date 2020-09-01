Five things to know about the new 2020 Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi confirmed on Tuesday that its stylish new Q3 Sportback is now available in SA. Here are five things you need to know about it.

1: The difference is in the dimensions

Is the regular Audi Q3 a little but too frumpy for you? Then you'll be pleased to know that the all-new Q3 Sportback significantly ups the visual ante with a shape reminiscent of the flagship Q8. This means that you get an aggressively sloping rear roof line for an almost coupé look and feel. While both cars share the same wheelbase the Sportback is some 16mm longer, 29mm flatter and 6mm thinner than its regular sibling. This might not sound like much but it makes a significant difference: it looks more purposeful from all angles.

Complemented by a gloss-black “Singleframe” radiator grille, sculpted wheel arches and a not-so-subtle boot spoiler, the Q3 Sportback makes a statement. LED headlights and tail lamps come standard but you can, if you so wish, upgrade to the firm's adaptive Matrix LED units: the high beams of which continuously adapt to changing road conditions.

A total of 10 exterior colours are available including new “Dew Silver” metallic, which is exclusive to the Q3 Sportback. Audi S line exterior trimmings are standard across the range, this includes prominent aluminium elements around the grille, bumper and air inlets. 18-inch alloy wheels come fitted as standard but customers have the option of upgrading to larger 19-inch wheels (we're guessing most will). Also available as a cost option is the Black Styling Package that adds dark surfaces to the bumpers and applies gloss-black detailing to the “Singleframe” grille, rear air diffuser and window trim strips.