This is the all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost in all its glory

Rolls-Royce on Tuesday finally unveiled its new second-generation Ghost. And the big news here is that this luxurious saloon is no longer built upon BMW underpinnings.

While the old Ghost was nothing more than a 7 Series in disguise, this all-new model adopts the same all-aluminium chassis already being used in the flagship Phantom and Cullinan SUV. The Ghost is now a "proper" Rolls-Royce and to traditionalists this matters a great deal.

Cabin refinement levels are said to be greatly improved upon too thanks to the addition of a new double-skinned floor and bulkhead. Rolls-Royce has also grafted in 100kg of sound-deadening material to help keep road and wind noise down to the absolute minimum.