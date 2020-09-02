New Models

Nissan will reveal its next generation Z sports car later this month

02 September 2020 - 11:58 By Motoring Reporter
Nissan is unveiling its Z Proto on September 16.
Image: YouTube / Nissan

Nissan has been in the doldrums, especially over the last few months with the ailing Japanese car maker wracked by scandal and declining global sales.

Now there's good news to report because on Tuesday the Yokohama-based firm confirmed it will unveil its all-new Z sports car, the Z Proto, on September 16.

Technical details remain slim on the ground, but the internet consensus is that this 370Z replacement will riff heavily on the legendary 240Z Nissan launched in 1969. This is a good thing because that car was certainly something of a looker. Engine-wise, the Z Proto could come equipped with either a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 or possibly even the force-fed 1.8-litre four-cylinder doing duty in the Renault Megane RS. 

Either way we're glad Nissan is forging ahead with an all-new Z car, and we're counting down the days until we get the chance to learn more about it. 

