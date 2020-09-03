Vaughn Gittin’s authentic RTR Vehicles are now available in SA

Performance Centre South Africa, the Ford-approved distributor and fitter of Ford Performance parts, on Thursday announced that it has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Vaughn Gittin’s authentic RTR Vehicles in SA.

Now in case you didn't know, Vaughn Gittin Jr is a self-taught US drifter who currently races in Formula D. Suffice to say that if you like going sideways, then Gittin is your man.

When not turning tyres to smoke, this 39-year-old can be found heading up RTR Vehicles, a company that specialises in making cosmetic and performance upgrade packages for various Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, Focus, Ranger and F-150.

Kicking this new local partnership off is the introduction of the new RTR Vehicles Series 1 Mustang, which was co-developed between RTR Vehicles and Ford Performance. It's a comprehensive upgrade that on the chassis front offers a full Ford Performance suspension system featuring fully adjustable sway bars.

The Track Handling Pack has also been fitted, which lowers the Mustang's ride height by approximately 25mm. This not only imparts a more aggressive stance but also considerably sharpens up the car's handling.