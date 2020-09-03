Vaughn Gittin’s authentic RTR Vehicles are now available in SA
Performance Centre South Africa, the Ford-approved distributor and fitter of Ford Performance parts, on Thursday announced that it has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Vaughn Gittin’s authentic RTR Vehicles in SA.
Now in case you didn't know, Vaughn Gittin Jr is a self-taught US drifter who currently races in Formula D. Suffice to say that if you like going sideways, then Gittin is your man.
When not turning tyres to smoke, this 39-year-old can be found heading up RTR Vehicles, a company that specialises in making cosmetic and performance upgrade packages for various Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, Focus, Ranger and F-150.
Kicking this new local partnership off is the introduction of the new RTR Vehicles Series 1 Mustang, which was co-developed between RTR Vehicles and Ford Performance. It's a comprehensive upgrade that on the chassis front offers a full Ford Performance suspension system featuring fully adjustable sway bars.
The Track Handling Pack has also been fitted, which lowers the Mustang's ride height by approximately 25mm. This not only imparts a more aggressive stance but also considerably sharpens up the car's handling.
Those looking for more power have the option of specifying the Ford Performance supercharger, available exclusively on the 5.0 V8 Mustang, and the Ford Performance intake manifold. Ticking these boxes will push the numbers up to 529kW and 820Nm.
To help the RTR Vehicles Series 1 Mustang standout on the street it is fitted with a unique staggered wheel and tyre package (19x9.5-inch front and 19x10-inch rear), a RTR Gurney flap and RTR grille along with various lighting, body and aerodynamics packages.
Inside you'll find bespoke floor mats, puddle lamps, deck trim panel badging, sill plates, and a custom radiator cover badge. There's even a special serialised dash plaque, which includes a certificate of authenticity for the owner.
Here's a full breakdown of the RTR Vehicles Series 1 Mustang build, as well as the conversion costs. You supply the Mustang (both the 2.3 EcoBoost and 5.0 GT are welcome) and Performance Centre South Africa will do the rest.
Performance parts:
- Ford Performance Track Handling Pack
- Ford Performance Hood Struts
- Ford Performance Aluminium Strut Tower Brace
- Ford Performance 19"x 9.5" Front and 19”x10" Rear Wheels
- Ford Performance 529kW Supercharger (Optional 5.0 only)
- Ford Performance Intake Manifold with Software (Optional 5.0 only)
Exterior parts:
- RTR Windshield Banner
- RTR Upper and Lower Grille with LED's
- RTR Front Splitter
- RTR Rocker Splitters
- Rear Quarter Splitters
- RTR Gurney Flap
- RTR Rear Diffuser
- RTR Powered by Ford Performance Deck Lid Trim Panel with Badges
- RTR Fender Badges
- RTR Body Graphics
- RTR Logo Centre Caps Black PVD Lug Nuts
- RTR Puddle Lamps
Interior parts:
- Serialised Illuminated Sill Plates
- Serialised Dash Plaque Radiator Cover with Serialized Badge
- RTR Embroidered Floor Mats
- Certificate of Authenticity
Total conversion costs (including fitment and VAT) for RTR Vehicles Series 1:
- 2.3 Mustang: R280,000
- 5.0 Mustang GT: R280,000
- 5.0 Mustang GT plus Ford Performance Supercharger: R565,000