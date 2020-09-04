Hyundai unveils wild-looking new Tucson
The big design overhaul includes the latest evolution of Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture called ‘Parametric Hidden Lights'
Hyundai Motor has revealed a striking new design for its upcoming new-generation Tucson in teaser pictures released ahead of the SUV’s official launch later this month.
The big design overhaul includes the latest evolution of Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture called ‘Parametric Hidden Lights’. These signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are seamlessly integrated into the jewel-like grille, and only revealed when switched on by the driver.
They’re part of a new styling theme that Hyundai designers call ‘Parametric Dynamics’, which utilises angles to create jewel-like surface details.
Under that striking new facade is a body that’s grown compared to the current model, with a long bonnet and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase that give it a coupé-like character.
An interior rendering shows a similarly radical interior revamp for Hyundai's SUV, with a modern new dual cockpit layout that offers personalised space and a hi-tech user experience. Pace, technology and information intersect harmoniously, says Hyundai.
The lower instrument display and removal of the gauge cluster housing makes for a decluttered surface. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends seamlessly with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a deep gorge. The vertically oriented and fully integrated centre fascia was inspired by waterfalls.
No technical details have been revealed, and these should be made available at the Tucson’s world premiere on September 15.
Hyundai SA confirms that the new Tucson will be launched locally next year.