New Models

Hyundai unveils wild-looking new Tucson

The big design overhaul includes the latest evolution of Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture called ‘Parametric Hidden Lights'

04 September 2020 - 15:34 By Motoring Reporter
Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are hidden behind the jewel-like grille, and only revealed when switched on by the driver.
Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are hidden behind the jewel-like grille, and only revealed when switched on by the driver.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Motor has revealed a striking new design for its upcoming new-generation Tucson in teaser pictures released ahead of the SUV’s official launch later this month.

The big design overhaul includes the latest evolution of Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture called ‘Parametric Hidden Lights’. These signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are seamlessly integrated into the jewel-like grille, and only revealed when switched on by the driver.

They’re part of a new styling theme that Hyundai designers call ‘Parametric Dynamics’, which utilises angles to create jewel-like surface details.

Under that striking new facade is a body that’s grown compared to the current model, with a long bonnet and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase that give it a coupé-like character.

This rendering of the interior shows a centre fascia that was inspired by waterfalls.
This rendering of the interior shows a centre fascia that was inspired by waterfalls.
Image: Supplied

An interior rendering shows a similarly radical interior revamp for Hyundai's SUV, with a modern new dual cockpit layout that offers personalised space and a hi-tech user experience. Pace, technology and information intersect harmoniously, says Hyundai.

The lower instrument display and removal of the gauge cluster housing makes for a decluttered surface. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends seamlessly with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a deep gorge. The vertically oriented and fully integrated centre fascia was inspired by waterfalls.

No technical details have been revealed, and these should be made available at the Tucson’s world premiere on September 15.

Hyundai SA confirms that the new Tucson will be launched locally next year.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Hydrogen champion Hyundai races to electric as Tesla takes off

Hyundai Motor Co, an early backer of hydrogen cars, has watched the electric rise of Tesla, including on its home turf. Now's it's going on the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

FIRST DRIVE | Daft name aside, the new 2019 Hyundai Venue really rocks

Brenwin Naidu gives you the lowdown on Korea's T-Cross rival
Motoring
9 months ago

REVIEW | The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Sport is a practical riot on the road

Cheap thrills and wheel spin characterise Hyundai’s wildest diesel car
Motoring
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Ferrari's Belgian slump leaves Red Bull's Horner with 'sour taste' Motorsport
  2. 10 innovative features of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class New Models
  3. 14 car parts most likely to fail, and the signs they are on their way out Features
  4. This is the all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost in all its glory New Models
  5. Everything you need to know about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class New Models

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X