You can now order your six-cylinder Porsche 718 with a PDK transmission

Compared to their manual siblings, these seven-speed PDK versions offer not just snappier shift times (duh) but also improved acceleration. The 309kW 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 now sprint to 100km/h in 3.9-seconds - an improvement of 0.5 seconds. The 0-200km/h time of both cars has also been shaved by 0.4 seconds to 13.4 seconds.

The 294kW 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 see their 0-100km/h times drop from 4.5 to 4.0 seconds. Both will now reach 200km/h in 13.7 seconds, which is 0.4 seconds quicker than the manual-equipped variants.

These new six-cylinder PDK-equipped Porsche 718 models will be available in SA from the beginning of 2021 with pricing to be confirmed closer to that time.