New Models

You can now order your six-cylinder Porsche 718 with a PDK transmission

08 September 2020 - 10:43 By Motoring Reporter
The six-cylinder Porsche 718 models can now be ordered with a seven-speed PDK transmission.
Image: Supplied

The Porsche-Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) gearbox is probably the best dual-clutch transmission available on the market today. It's fast, seamless and makes you feel like a race car driver whipping down the Mulsanne straight at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

On Tuesday, Porsche announced that this incredible piece of cog-swapping engineering is now available as an option on the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, the range-topping 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 models.

Equipped with PDK, the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 will now reach 100km/h in just 4.0 seconds.
Image: Supplied

Compared to their manual siblings, these seven-speed PDK versions offer not just snappier shift times (duh) but also improved acceleration. The 309kW 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 now sprint to 100km/h in 3.9-seconds - an improvement of 0.5 seconds. The 0-200km/h time of both cars has also been shaved by 0.4 seconds to 13.4 seconds. 

The 294kW 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 see their 0-100km/h times drop from 4.5 to 4.0 seconds. Both will now reach 200km/h in 13.7 seconds, which is 0.4 seconds quicker than the manual-equipped variants. 

These new six-cylinder PDK-equipped Porsche 718 models will be available in SA from the beginning of 2021 with pricing to be confirmed closer to that time. 

