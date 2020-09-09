INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Maserati returns to racing roots with MC20 supercar
The 325km/h Italian coupé is the first Maserati with scissor doors and a carbon fibre body
Maserati has unveiled its mid-engined MC20, a sleek two-seater boasting the world's most power-dense V6 road car engine with with a specific power output of 155kW/litre.
The brand has used Ferrari engines in recent years but this 3.0-litre twin turbo "Nettuno" engine is a pure Maserati unit. The innovative pre-chamber combustion system features twin-spark plug and is derived from Formula 1.
With outputs of 470kW and 730Nm, and a rev limit of 8,000rpm, the mid-mounted engine slingshots the Italian supercar from rest to 100km/h in a claimed 2.9 seconds, 0-200km/h in 8.8 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 325km/h.
There will also be an electric version with a range of over 380 km, a 310km/h top speed, and a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds.
Motorsport has always been in Maserati's blood, including winning Grand Prix titles with Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1950s, and the MC20 will take Maserati back to the world of racing for the first time since the MC12 supercar racked up numerous wins in the FIA GT series between 2004 and 2010.
The MC20 is rear-wheel driven with an eight-speed dual clutch auto transmission, and clings to the road with the assistance of an electronic limited-slip differential. Drivers can select from four driving modes: GT, Sport, Corsa (track) and Wet.
It is the first Maserati to be built almost entirely of carbon fibre, and tips the scales at just over 1,400kg. It is also the first Trident-badged car to have scissor doors. The hard top coupé will later be followed by a convertible version.
There are no movable spoilers on the low-slung car, which has an underbody hump shape to improve aerodynamic efficiency.
Maserati says the MC20 is a car that can storm around the track but also be used on leisure trips with good drivability, comfort and safety.
The Italian supercar has a race-inspired cabin with sporting minimalism trimmed in leather, Alcantara and carbon fibre. Along with a fully digital dashboard it claims to have the best sound made in Italy with the optional Sonus Faber High-Premium audio system.