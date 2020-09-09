Maserati returns to racing roots with MC20 supercar

Maserati has unveiled its mid-engined MC20, a sleek two-seater boasting the world's most power-dense V6 road car engine with with a specific power output of 155kW/litre.

The brand has used Ferrari engines in recent years but this 3.0-litre twin turbo "Nettuno" engine is a pure Maserati unit. The innovative pre-chamber combustion system features twin-spark plug and is derived from Formula 1.

With outputs of 470kW and 730Nm, and a rev limit of 8,000rpm, the mid-mounted engine slingshots the Italian supercar from rest to 100km/h in a claimed 2.9 seconds, 0-200km/h in 8.8 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 325km/h.

There will also be an electric version with a range of over 380 km, a 310km/h top speed, and a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds.

Motorsport has always been in Maserati's blood, including winning Grand Prix titles with Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1950s, and the MC20 will take Maserati back to the world of racing for the first time since the MC12 supercar racked up numerous wins in the FIA GT series between 2004 and 2010.