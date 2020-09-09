McLaren offers new 'R Pack' for its hard-core 620R

If, for some weird reason, you think the standard 455kW McLaren 620R is still a little too soft around the edges, then you'll probably be pleased to hear that the British sports car marque is now offering a bolt-on “R Pack” that's designed to stir in some extra spice.

Engineered by the wizards at McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and costing £25,000 (roughly R541,204), ticking the “R Pack” box bolts on a host of modifications including a Titanium SuperSports Exhaust that is five decibels louder than the standard system.