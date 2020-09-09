New Models

VW ups the ante with powerful new Amarok Double Cab

09 September 2020 - 12:34 By Motoring Reporter
The new Amarok 3.0-litre V6 190kW TDI 4Motion double cab will be available for purchase from November 2020.
Volkswagen SA on Wednesday announced that it is adding a powerful new addition to its popular Amarok range.

From November customers will be able to purchase the Amarok Double Cab with a potent new 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine that pushes out 190kW and 580Nm worth of torque. That's 25kW more power and 30Nm more torque than what you get in the outgoing V6 TDI. There's also an overboost feature that can momentarily increase the engine's maximum power output to 200kW for 10 seconds - a real boon when it comes to overtaking. 

Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, Volkswagen claims that this mighty new Amarok will hit 100km/h in a mere 7.6 seconds, and canter on to a top speed of 207km/h. Average fuel consumption is pegged at a reasonable 9.5l/100km, but we have our doubts about whether this will be achievable in real world driving conditions.

From launch the Amarok 3.0-litre V6 190kW TDI 4Motion Double Cab will be available in the following model lines: Highline and the top-of-the-range Extreme.

In the Highline model line, a host of features come standard, such as the Vienna leather seats, winter package (seat heating), increased GVM from 2.8 to 3.0 tons (including heavy duty leaf springs), Bi-Xenon headlights, front and rear Park Distance Control with rear-view camera, climatronic air-conditioning as well as the 18-inch Manaus alloy wheels. Optional features on the Highline are the Discover Pro Media system, which includes satellite navigation, rubber floor covering and 19-inch Milford alloy wheels.

In addition to the standard features on the Highline, which are also available on the Extreme, the flagship model is further customised through the addition of Special Edition Nappa leather seats, Discover Pro Media system, which includes satellite navigation, and 20-inch Talca alloy wheels, which also come standard. The optional features on the Extreme are the Increased GVM from 2.8 to 3.0 tons (including heavy duty leaf springs), rubber floor covering, 19-inch "Milford" wheels and a sports bar painted in body colour.

In terms of exterior paint finishes, customers can choose from Candy White, Mojave Beige, Indium Grey metallic and Deep Black Pearl Effect.

The Amarok 3.0-litre V6 190kW TDI 4Motion Double Cab Highline will retail for R908,300 with the range-topping Amarok 3.0-litre V6 190kW TDI 4Motion Double Cab Extreme coming in at R974,600. Both ship standard with a three-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km Genuine Easy Drive Service Plan and six-year anti-corrosion warranty.

