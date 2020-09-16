Nissan reveals its new and deliciously retro Z Proto

Nissan on Wednesday unveiled pre-production renderings of its hotly anticipated Z Proto sports coupé. Designed to replace the aged 370Z that has been with us since 2009, the aesthetics of the all-new Z Proto give a clear stylistic nod to the original 240Z that caused a stir back in the early 1970s and the more advanced 300ZX from the 1990s.

"Combining a retro theme with one that also projected futurism was challenging," said Alfonso Albaisa, head of design at Nissan.

"Our designers made countless studies and sketches as we researched each generation and what made them a success," Albaisa said. "Ultimately, we decided the Z Proto should travel between the decades, including the future."