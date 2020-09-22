New Models

WATCH | Lotus reveals more about its all-electric Evija hypercar

22 September 2020 - 11:52 By Motoring Reporter

Lotus on Tuesday supplied us with some more juicy details about its upcoming Evija hypercar in a short film shot around its 3.54km Hethel test track. In the video, Gavan Kershaw, director of vehicle attributes for Lotus, provides extensive commentary on key elements of the Evija project including the car's powertrain and drive modes.

The film has been launched as the Evija takes centre stage at this week’s Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance, the UK’s most exclusive motor show. It’s held in the gardens of Blenheim Palace, a Unesco World Heritage site in the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside.

Hit the play button and watch the prototype version of this 1,470kW hypercar in action.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Toyota-backed air taxi lifts off in first manned flight

SkyDrive SD-03 joins a growing number of people-carrying drones under development
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Active wheel alignment system promises best of all worlds

Until now, a car’s wheel alignment could only be adjusted manually by a mechanic in a workshop. A single wheel alignment setting covers all possible ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Land Rover Advanced Tow Assist makes reversing a trailer a cinch

Let's face it, folks, reversing a trailer can be an absolute nightmare. Especially in tight environments and especially when you have an audience
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price decreases will bring cheer for motorists news
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Finally, our Polo GTI crosses borders Reviews
  3. REVIEW | The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S is fast and fearsomely pricey Reviews
  4. The new 2020 Toyota Starlet is here to replace the aged Etios New Models
  5. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...
X