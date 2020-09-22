WATCH | Lotus reveals more about its all-electric Evija hypercar

Lotus on Tuesday supplied us with some more juicy details about its upcoming Evija hypercar in a short film shot around its 3.54km Hethel test track. In the video, Gavan Kershaw, director of vehicle attributes for Lotus, provides extensive commentary on key elements of the Evija project including the car's powertrain and drive modes.

The film has been launched as the Evija takes centre stage at this week’s Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance, the UK’s most exclusive motor show. It’s held in the gardens of Blenheim Palace, a Unesco World Heritage site in the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside.

Hit the play button and watch the prototype version of this 1,470kW hypercar in action.