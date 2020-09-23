BMW reveals its fiery new M3 and M4

BMW on Wednesday finally pulled the covers off its new and hotly-anticipated M3 and M4 models.

While the exterior styling of these tar-ripping twins is still very much up for debate (those kidney grilles are perhaps the biggest automotive polariser of 2020), there's no denying that they do throw some serious meat onto the performance car table.

All versions are powered by the Munich firm's new S58 straight-six turbocharged petrol engine that in the "standard" M3 and M4 is tuned to deliver 353kW and 550Nm worth of torque. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission, you can expect both cars to nail the 0-100km/h sprint in a mere 4.2 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h. However, should you specify the optional M Driver’s Package, this is raised to 290km/h.

Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, though from mid-2021 the meaner, leaner M3 and M4 Competition models will be made available with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system that offers drivers no less than three modes, namely 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD. We've already sampled this drivetrain in the mighty F90 M5 and it works incredibly well.