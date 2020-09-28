New Models

New Ford Mustang Mach-E GT all set to shock Europe

28 September 2020 - 12:26 By Motoring Staff
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will be available to purchase in Europe at the end of 2021.
Image: Supplied

The new and all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT made its European debut over the weekend at a special unveiling event hosted in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Equipped with an 88kWh battery pack and a dual-motor powertrain, the 342kW and 830Nm Mach-E GT delivers spirited performance with Ford issuing a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.7-seconds. Top speed is limited to 200km/h. These figures make it equal to the Tesla Model Y, a vehicle from which Ford would dearly like to steal sales. 

The Mach-E GT offers a targeted WLTP driving range of up to 500km, boosted in part by Ford's innovative "Intelligent Range" technology that more accurately predicts how much range drivers have left using past driving behaviour, weather forecasts and crowdsourced data from other Mach-E GT vehicles.

European Mach-E GT customers will also receive one year of free access to the IONITY fast-charging network that has now established more than 270 charging stations en route to a targeted 400 by the end of 2020.

Image: Supplied

In terms of specification, the Mach-E GT comes equipped with features such as MagneRide adaptive suspension, 20‑inch alloy wheels, red-painted brake calipers and unique exterior colours including Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange. Inside you'll find a 15.5-inch full HD touch display that supports a next generation SYNC infotainment system that learns from driver behaviour to make smart suggestions. The sporty cabin also features supportive "Ford Performance" seats and a unique steering wheel with suede inserts.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will be available to European buyers at the end of 2021. 

