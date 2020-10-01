Range Rover Velar gets a refresh for 2021

The fashion model in the Range Rover line up will arrive in 2021 boasting a host of new engine derivatives.

Caption to Velar INT: Interior is touched up with the brand’s new Pivi digital infotainment systems and a change in gear lever.

The Range Rover Velar, which is the mid-size offering that sits between the entry-point Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, will arrive in SA boasting a new P400e model, thus completing electrification of the British marque’s entire vehicle portfolio.

It’s an electric plug-in hybrid option that combines a 221kW 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine with a 76kW electric motor powered by a 17.1Wh lithium-ion battery. The total system output is 297kW and 640Nm and performance is said to be 5.4 seconds from 0-100km/h.

About 80% of the charge can be achieved in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charge point and one hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW wall box. Full electric range is pegged at 53km, with average fuel economy claimed as 2.2l/100km. CO² emissions are 49g/km.