Volkswagen Transporter gets a revamp

Volkswagen’s venerable Transporter (T-Series) — better known in SA as the Volksiebus — is 70 years old this year, and the original “flower power” kombis today command huge prices among classic-car investors.

In 2015 the sixth generation (T6) Transporter range was launched by VW Commercial Vehicles and now it’s undergone a midlife facelift and technology tweaks. Called the T6.1, and due to go on local sale from January, the upgraded range comprises the Pick Up (Single and Double cab), Panel Van, Crew Bus, Kombi, Caravelle and California.

The cosmetic treatment sees the snout restyled with new headlights and a larger grille that blends more naturally with the new bumper. Along with LED daytime running lights, the headlights are also LEDs depending on the specification.

A number of new wheel designs, and new colours in single- and two-tone varieties round off the exterior updates.

Inside, the cabin adopts digitised flair and improved practicality. All T6.1 models have a Composition Colour radio system while the upmarket Caravelle and California have a fancier Discover Pro Media system with navigation. The Caravelle and California also acquire a digital instrument cluster which allows drivers to choose between different screen configurations.

Practicality-wise, an additional shelf provides extra clutter space for the driver and there’s a larger new smartphone tray that optionally has wireless charging.

Adjusting air direction becomes less fiddly with new dashboard vents that can now be adjusted, or opened and closed, using a single slider control.

Electro-mechanical power steering is a new feature that helps reduce fuel consumption and opens up access to new driver assistance systems, which transmits steering commands to the wheels more directly than the old hydraulic system for better agility.

Front-wheel drive and 4Motion four-wheel drive versions of the bus are available, and the latter come with an electronic differential lock (XDS) at the driven front wheels which reduces understeer during fast cornering.

An optional chassis control system allows the driver to set the desired level of suspension firmness using a slider control. The Caravelle I drove at the launch was equipped with this system, which in Comfort mode delivered a very plush ride, while in the Sport suspension setting it felt more nimble in the corners than its size and height would suggest.

Along with stability control, hill-start assist and automatic post-collision braking, a standard feature across the range is Crosswind Assist which automatically stabilises the vehicle in strong gusts by independently braking the wheels, and this is undetected by the driver.

Other model-specific driver assistance systems include hill-descent assist, tyre pressure monitor, lane assist and trailer assist which makes it easier to reverse with a caravan or boat hitched to the back. A reversing camera is also available as a standard or optional feature depending on derivative, as is a 360° bump-protection system that provides visual and audible warnings of any objects around the car.