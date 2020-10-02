New Models

BMW announces pricing for new 5 Series range

02 October 2020 - 14:08 By Motoring Staff
Pricing for the new BMW 5 Series starts at R935,996.
Image: Supplied

BMW SA on Friday announced pricing for its new 5 Series range that will be available for purchase in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Treated to something of a midlife refresh, the new 5 Series hits the road running with a raft of exterior tweaks, including a wider and taller kidney grille and sleeker LED lights.

Active and passive safety features have been upgraded and customers have the option of specifying assistance systems such as "Integral Active Steering" that offers effortless low-speed maneuvering in tight urban environments.

Lane Departure Warning – part of the optional Driving Assist– is now offered with a lane return function. Drivers will also appreciate a 3D visualisation of the surrounding area that displays traffic situations and possible interventions by the assistance systems.

Technology has also been improved and all new 5 Series models come with BMW Operating System 7 as standard. This opens up a host of potential new applications and connectivity options, as well as extended personalisation.

Under the bonnet lives BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, with a choice of four and eight-cylinder engines with optimised petrol injection. There's also a frugal diesel derivative that sports a sophisticated two-stage turbocharging system. 

Pricing (including CO2 tax) for the new BMW 5 Series range is as follows:

520d: R935,996

530i: R938,342

M550i xDrive: R1,432,238

M5 Competition: R2,207,824

