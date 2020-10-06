Everything you need to know about the new 2021 Jaguar XF

Jaguar SA on Tuesday announced that its XF range is being treated to a midlife spruce-up that includes light cosmetic enhancements, improved tech and updated powertrains.

Viewed from the outside you'll notice that the revamped XF wears a new front bumper with larger and lower air intakes for a sense of increased visual width. The radiator grille has also grown in size and features a new mesh design inspired by Jaguar's heritage logo.

This has been complemented by a set of ultra-slim LED headlamps that feature the brand's ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures as standard. Available on SE and HSE models is Auto High Beam Assist that uses a forward-facing camera to automatically switch between high and low beam, ensuring that oncoming drivers aren’t dazzled.

Swing around to the rump of the revised XF sedan and you will discover that the designers have bolted on a wider bumper that now sports a body-coloured rear upper valance. Finishing things off at the rear are darkened rear light surrounds.