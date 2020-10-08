New 2020 BMW 128ti wants your Golf GTI money

BMW this week announced that it has built a fiery front-wheel drive rival to tackle the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Slotting in beneath the range-topping M135i xDrive, the new 128ti enters the fray with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine tuned to deliver 195kW and 400Nm. BMW claims that these figures will allow this sporty newcomer to hit 100km/h in a snappy 6.1 seconds while maximum speed is governed to a more than adequate 250km/h.

As mentioned before, power is sent exclusively to the front wheels via the firm's familiar eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW's engineers also bolted in a proper Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential as well as firmer anti-roll bars and anti-roll bar mounts with higher preload. Other tweaks include a specially tuned M Sport suspension that lowers the car by 10mm plus a remapped electric power steering (EPAS) system.