New Models

New 2020 BMW 128ti wants your Golf GTI money

08 October 2020 - 12:40 By Motoring Staff
The new BMW 128ti will arrive in SA during the first quarter of 2021.
The new BMW 128ti will arrive in SA during the first quarter of 2021.
Image: Supplied

BMW this week announced that it has built a fiery front-wheel drive rival to tackle the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Slotting in beneath the range-topping M135i xDrive, the new 128ti enters the fray with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine tuned to deliver 195kW and 400Nm. BMW claims that these figures will allow this sporty newcomer to hit 100km/h in a snappy 6.1 seconds while maximum speed is governed to a more than adequate 250km/h. 

As mentioned before, power is sent exclusively to the front wheels via the firm's familiar eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW's engineers also bolted in a proper Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential as well as firmer anti-roll bars and anti-roll bar mounts with higher preload. Other tweaks include a specially tuned M Sport suspension that lowers the car by 10mm plus a remapped electric power steering (EPAS) system.

BMW claims that the 128ti will reach 100km/h in 6.1 seconds.
BMW claims that the 128ti will reach 100km/h in 6.1 seconds.
Image: Supplied

Weighing 80kg less than its bigger brother, the M135i xDrive, the 128ti rides atop unique 18-inch Y‑spoke wheels that can at no additional cost be shod with ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres. A M Sport braking system with red-painted brake calipers is standard.

Moving onto the aesthetic side of things and you'll find that the 128ti stands out from its lesser siblings thanks to an extended “Shadowline” package that applies a black high-gloss finish to both the kidney grilles and side-mirror caps. The M Sport model gets an extra shot of visual aggression with the side skirts and front and rear air curtains finished in red (cars ordered in Melbourne Red or Misano Blue get more subdued black accents).

Racy interior is full of red detailing.
Racy interior is full of red detailing.
Image: Supplied

The cabin continues the racy vibes with standard sport seats with red detailing. Red contrast stitching has also been applied to the door trim, instrument panel, steering wheel rim and airbag cover. Finally, the “ti” logo has been embroidered onto the centre armrest.

BMW has confirmed that the 128ti will be made available to the SA market in the first quarter of 2021. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time.

READ MORE

Everything you want to know about the new BMW 4 Series Convertible

Convertible version of controversially-styled car gets an electric soft roof
Motoring
6 hours ago

New and improved 2020 Toyota Hilux range trucks into SA

Toyota on Wednesday announced that its updated eighth-generation Hilux range has finally touched down on local soil
Motoring
1 day ago

Five things to know about the upgraded 2020 Audi A4

Audi SA on Thursday introduced its revitalised A4 to the local market. Sporting edgy new styling and improved technology features, here are five ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Italian karter who threw bumper at rival says he's quitting Motorsport
  2. Why the Audi A4 is an unsung icon Features
  3. New and improved 2020 Toyota Hilux range trucks into SA New Models
  4. Illegally imported used cars put the brakes on sales of new vehicles in SA news
  5. Everything you need to know about the new 2021 Jaguar XF New Models

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X