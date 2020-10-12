2020 Mahindra Pik Up double cab models sport new styling and spec

Mahindra SA on Monday announced that its popular Pik Up double cab models have been refreshed with updated styling and enhanced specification.

On the exterior side of things you'll notice that both the S6 and S10 have been fitted with the new seven-slat grille that debuted on the S11 Automatic earlier this year. This grille allows for a more distinctive differentiation between the specification levels. S6 single and double cab models feature silver painted highlights on the grille and round fog light surrounds. On S10 and S11 Automatic models these highlights are in chrome.

Other notable styling tweaks take the shape of a redesigned lower bumper as well as clear headlamps and side indicators that are now standard across the range. All models except the Pik Up Karoo models feature Mahindra’s redesigned bolt-on cab protector.

Inside the cabin, all single and double cab models from S6 specification upwards now feature cruise control and electrically adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn signals as standard. In addition to this all double cab models and the S6 single cab benefit from a new remote fuel-flap release system that can be operated via the foldable flip key.

The S10 double cab now sports the same seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system as you get in the S11. This includes an integrated reverse camera and the latest set of navigation maps and language pack for SA.

One thing that hasn't changed is the engine under the bonnet as all Pik Up models retain the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine that produces 103kW and 320Nm.

Pricing for the new 2020 Mahindra Pik Up range is as follows:

Single Cab Pik Up Models

S4 4x2 SC: R212,499

S4 4x2 SC (AC): R219,499

S4 4x2 SC Dropside: R224,499

S4 4x2 SC Dropside (AC): R231,499

S4 4x4 SC: R251,499

S6 4x2 SC: R266,499

S6 4x4 SC: R311,499

Double Cab Pik Up Models

S6 4x2 DC: R322,499

S6 4x2 DC Karoo: R336,499

S6 4x4 DC: R354,499

S10 4x2 DC: R356,499

S6 4x4 DC Karoo: R366,499

S10 4x2 DC Karoo: R364,499

S10 4x4 DC: R388,499

S10 4x4 DC Karoo: R394,499

S11 4x2 DC: R384,999

S11 4x2 DC Karoo: R399,999

S11 4x4 DC: R414,999

S11 4x4 DC Karoo: R429,999