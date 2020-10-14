New Nissan Qashqai Midnight Edition is dark and desirable
Nissan SA on Wednesday revealed a stylish new addition to the Qashqai family.
Built for those who like to stand out, the Midnight Edition differentiates itself from other Qashqai models with a black roofline, black 19-inch alloy wheels and gloss black mirror caps. This in-vogue black treatment also extends to the car's roof rails and radiator grille.
Nissan has also upgraded the cabin with black air vents as well as installing unique Alcantara seats and floor mats emblazoned with contrasting “Qashqai” stitching.
Standard features include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple Carplay compatibility and on-board navigation. The Midnight Edition is also kitted out with the latest in “Nissan Intelligent Mobility” features including “Around View Monitor” with “Moving Object Detection” and “Forward Collision Warning.”
In addition to this customers can also look forward to a full suit of active safety systems including “Forward Emergency Braking,” “Blind Spot Warning” and Cross Traffic Alert.”
The new Qashqai Midnight Edition is available immediately and is priced at R480,800.