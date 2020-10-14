New Nissan Qashqai Midnight Edition is dark and desirable

Nissan has also upgraded the cabin with black air vents as well as installing unique Alcantara seats and floor mats emblazoned with contrasting “Qashqai” stitching.

Standard features include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple Carplay compatibility and on-board navigation. The Midnight Edition is also kitted out with the latest in “Nissan Intelligent Mobility” features including “Around View Monitor” with “Moving Object Detection” and “Forward Collision Warning.”