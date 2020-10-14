The revitalised 2021 Jaguar XE is on its way to SA
Jaguar SA on Wednesday announced that its XE sedan is being updated with styling tweaks and technology advancements.
Climb inside the cabin of this BMW 3 Series rival and you'll find a new split-rim steering wheel design, embossed Jaguar Leapers on the headrests and the option of a new quilt design for the seats.
Keeping passengers comfortable is the company's latest "Enhanced Cabin Air Ionisation" system that removes allergens and unpleasant odours. It also sports PM2.5 filtration that captures ultra-fine particles to improve occupant health and wellbeing.
As in the recently refreshed XF, the revitalised XE model range also benefits from Jaguar’s latest "Pivi Pro" infotainment system that drivers can access via a crisp 10-inch central touchscreen. There's also a 5.5-inch lower touchscreen that combines two multi-functional LED rotary controllers for intuitive operation of key vehicle functions.
Meanwhile the instrument cluster houses a massive 12.3-inch HD "Interactive Driver Display" with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout that can show everything from full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions to digital dials, media, contact lists and infotainment details. Working in conjunction with the latest "Head-up Display" technology, XE drivers get all the information they need without distraction.
Other technological upgrades include Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, embedded dual-sim capability with two LTE modems and an integrated 15W wireless device charger that now boasts signal booster technology.
"Pivi Pro" is fitted as standard to SE and HSE models and is optional on S models. Standard on the S model is "Pivi" infotainment which supports navigation functionality via the driver’s smartphone using Apple Carplay or Android Auto.
On the exterior, customers have the option of fitting an enhanced Black Exterior Pack that sexes-up the XE with with bespoke elements finished in gloss black. These include the grille mesh, grille surround, lower air intake surrounds, side vents, window surround and new for 2021 models, black exterior badging.
Under the bonnet you can expect the new XE to pack Jaguar's latest Ingenium 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, this unit delivers 184kW and a substantial 365Nm worth of torque. 100km/h comes up in a claimed 6.7 seconds.
The updated Jaguar XE will arrive in SA during the first half of 2021, with pricing to be announced closer to the time.