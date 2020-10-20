New Models

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado gets a power boost

20 October 2020 - 17:43 By Motoring Reporter
The Land Cruiser Prado can now be had with Toyota's new 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine.
The Land Cruiser Prado can now be had with Toyota's new 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine.
Image: Supplied

Toyota this week announced that its popular Land Cruiser Prado has been upgraded with the firm's muscular new 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine.

Already seen in the facelifted Hilux and mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission (previously five-speed), this motor punches out a healthy 150kW (up by 30kW) at 3,400rpm and 500Nm from 1,600 to 2,800rpm (an increase of 100Nm).

Despite these brawnier outputs Toyota claims the new Prado now also delivers improved fuel consumption with a claimed 7.9l/100km. CO2 emissions have also been slashed to 209g/km. Fuel capacity is 150 litres with an 87-litre main tank and 63-litre sub tank. Meanwhile maximum braked towing capacity has been increased to 3,000kg.

Updated engine aside, Toyota has also refreshed the Prado's cabin with the fitment of a new-generation infotainment system. Operated via a nine-inch touchscreen display, customers can look forward to enhanced voice recognition and compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Pricing for the new 2.8-litre GD-6-equipped Prado models is as follows:

Prado 2.8 Diesel TX: R939,900

Prado 2.8 Diesel VX: R1,060,600

Prado 2.8 Diesel VX-L: R1,105,800

