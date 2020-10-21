Mahindra unloads new KUV100 NXT #Xprez panel van

Mahindra SA is now offering a spacious panel van version of its KUV100 NXT K2+ hatch.

Designed for small businesses, the all-new #Xprez is converted at Mahindra’s Special Fitment Centre in Gauteng to exacting panel van specifications. The conversion sees a flat and highly durable load area put in the place of the standard car's rear bench seat.

You'll also find two cargo nets, a fire extinguisher and a special laser-cut steel mesh barrier to help keep things from crashing into front occupants under hard braking.

Armed with 1,350-litres of cargo space, Mahindra claims the #Xprez can load up to 350kg worth of packages. To keep your load safe from prying eyes, both the side and rear windows have been blocked out and reinforced with additional metal barriers.