Mahindra unloads new KUV100 NXT #Xprez panel van
Mahindra SA is now offering a spacious panel van version of its KUV100 NXT K2+ hatch.
Designed for small businesses, the all-new #Xprez is converted at Mahindra’s Special Fitment Centre in Gauteng to exacting panel van specifications. The conversion sees a flat and highly durable load area put in the place of the standard car's rear bench seat.
You'll also find two cargo nets, a fire extinguisher and a special laser-cut steel mesh barrier to help keep things from crashing into front occupants under hard braking.
Armed with 1,350-litres of cargo space, Mahindra claims the #Xprez can load up to 350kg worth of packages. To keep your load safe from prying eyes, both the side and rear windows have been blocked out and reinforced with additional metal barriers.
While entry-level panel vans have in the past been known to skimp on creature comforts, the new #Xprez comes loaded with a generous cache of standard features including air-conditioning, power steering, a radio and central locking. Drivers can also look forward to dual front airbags and ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD).
Power is provided by the firm's plucky 1.2-litre mFalcon petrol engine delivering 61kW and 115Nm. Fuel consumption is a claimed 5.9l/100km on the combined cycle.
Available immediately from Mahindra dealers across the country, the KUV100 NXT #Xprez panel van retails at R174,999, making it R28,996 cheaper than the similarly specced Kia Runner panel van launched by the Korean manufacturer earlier this year.