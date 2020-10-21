Nissan set to attract attention with its all-new Magnite SUV

Nissan on Wednesday unveiled to the world its all-new Magnite compact crossover SUV.

A B-segment player designed to take on the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, the Magnite is built in India for global markets. That name, in case you were wondering, happens to be a quirky mash-up of the words “magnetic” and “ignite”.

Keen to appeal to younger first-time buyers the Magnite comes out swinging with an aggressive face characterised by a large radiator grille and narrow headlamps. There's also a pair of bold L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights for an added shot of visual menace.

Under the bonnet you'll find Nissan's new HRA0 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Though no official output figures have been supplied we can tell you that this power plant can be mated to either a five-speed manual or X-Tronic CVT gearbox that transfers power exclusively to the front wheels.