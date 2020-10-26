2020 Range Rover Sport gets a new six-cylinder engine boost

Land Rover SA on Monday announced that its popular Range Rover Sport line-up has been bolstered by a new in-line six-cylinder 3.0-litre petrol engine in a choice of two outputs.

Supported by a twin-scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL) technology, this sophisticated power plant produces no less than 265kW and 495Nm in the Range Rover Sport P360 that can sprint to 100km/h in 6.6 seconds.

This model is available in S, SE and HSE specification levels.

Those seeking a little bit more get-up-and-go will no doubt be tempted by the powerful new HST P400 model that muscles out an impressive 294kW and 550Nm. These enviable figures see it reach 100km/h in a claimed 5.9 seconds. Top speed is pegged at 225km/h.

Both versions of these new in-line six-cylinder engines sport 48-volt mild hybrid technology that helps reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.