2020 Range Rover Sport gets a new six-cylinder engine boost
Land Rover SA on Monday announced that its popular Range Rover Sport line-up has been bolstered by a new in-line six-cylinder 3.0-litre petrol engine in a choice of two outputs.
Supported by a twin-scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL) technology, this sophisticated power plant produces no less than 265kW and 495Nm in the Range Rover Sport P360 that can sprint to 100km/h in 6.6 seconds.
This model is available in S, SE and HSE specification levels.
Those seeking a little bit more get-up-and-go will no doubt be tempted by the powerful new HST P400 model that muscles out an impressive 294kW and 550Nm. These enviable figures see it reach 100km/h in a claimed 5.9 seconds. Top speed is pegged at 225km/h.
Both versions of these new in-line six-cylinder engines sport 48-volt mild hybrid technology that helps reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
A combination of a battery pack and an electric motor also acts as an electric supercharger that adds torque to reduce the effects of turbo-lag. The battery pack harvests waste kinetic energy produced when the vehicle decelerates.
The HST model also benefits from a suite of interior and exterior updates including bespoke badging and carbon fibre trim on the bonnet, front grille, side vents and tailgate.
Customers have a choice of two alloy wheel designs and five exterior colours – Santorini Black, Fuji White, Hakuba Silver, Firenze Red and Carpathian Grey. Red brake calipers are standard with grey anodised available as an option.
Inside, the 16-way Dynamic front seats feature an updated colour pattern with suedecloth detailing on the steering wheel and gear lever, satin chrome gear shift paddles and an HST badged fascia. Customers can also look forward to a range of new safety enhancements including “Advanced Cruise Control” (featuring Stop & Go and Steer Assist) and “High Speed Emergency Braking”.
The Range Rover Sport P360 and HST are available in dealerships now and are priced from R1,369,000 and R1,874,600 respectively.