The new 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 is now available in SA

The third-generation Hyundai Grand i10 has finally touched down on our shores.

Larger and more aggressively styled than its predecessor, this newcomer is here to poach sales away from the likes of the Kia Picanto, Ford Figo, Renault Sandero and VW Polo Vivo.

Notably sharper-styled than the model it replaces, the new Grand i10 is available in two trim levels: Motion and Fluid.

Motion models are fitted exclusively to a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that churns outs 49kW at 5,500rpm and 94Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. Customers can mate this unit to either a five-speed manual or four-speed auto gearbox. Fuel consumption is a claimed 5.4l/100km in the latter and 5.9l/100km in the former.