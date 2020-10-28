2020 Toyota Corolla Hatch gets a refresh
Toyota SA this week announced an update to its popular Corolla Hatch range that brings with it a number of appearance and technology tweaks.
On the style side of things you'll be pleased to hear that the flagship XR model now rides upon sporty new directional 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/40/R18 tyres - something that's also sure to improve the car's handling. Toyota has also freshened the colour palette with the addition of two new shades of paint, namely Graphite Grey and Caribbean Blue.
Four bi-tone colours are also on offer: Satin Silver, Fierce Red (which replaces the previously available Scarlet Metallic), Caribbean Blue and newly added Platinum White Pearl - all of which are combined with a black-metallic roof for maximum visual impact.
On the inside, all Corolla Hatch models now come equipped with Toyota's new-generation infotainment system as standard, which incorporates Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Navigation applications such as Google Maps and Waze are natively included and occupants can also access their music libraries and streaming accounts via apps like Apple Music, JOOX, Spotify and SoundCloud. Wireless telephony is supported via Bluetooth with a USB input for additional media options.
Meanwhile, the “Toyota Safety Sense” (TSS) system in the XR model has been expanded with the addition of “Rear Cross Traffic Alert” (RCTA). This system provides audible warnings to the driver in alley-docking scenarios where passing vehicles or obstacles may be out of visual range.
Under the hood things remain much the same with a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine producing 85kW and 185Nm worth of torque. This unit can, depending on the model grade, be mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or “10-speed” Shiftmatic CVT.
Pricing for the refreshed Toyota Corolla Hatch range is as follows:
Corolla 1.2T Xs: R369,100
Corolla 1.2T Xs Bi-Tone: R379,800
Corolla 1.2T Xs CVT: R380,600
Corolla 1.2T Xs CVT Bi-Tone: R391,300
Corolla 1.2T XR CVT: R425,200
Corolla 1.2T XR CVT Bi-Tone: R435,900