2020 Toyota Corolla Hatch gets a refresh

Toyota SA this week announced an update to its popular Corolla Hatch range that brings with it a number of appearance and technology tweaks.

On the style side of things you'll be pleased to hear that the flagship XR model now rides upon sporty new directional 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/40/R18 tyres - something that's also sure to improve the car's handling. Toyota has also freshened the colour palette with the addition of two new shades of paint, namely Graphite Grey and Caribbean Blue.

Four bi-tone colours are also on offer: Satin Silver, Fierce Red (which replaces the previously available Scarlet Metallic), Caribbean Blue and newly added Platinum White Pearl - all of which are combined with a black-metallic roof for maximum visual impact.

On the inside, all Corolla Hatch models now come equipped with Toyota's new-generation infotainment system as standard, which incorporates Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.