Four things you should know about the updated 2021 Land Rover Defender

Jaguar Land Rover SA on Wednesday announced a slew of upgrades to its 2021 Defender. Launched earlier in 2020, this chunky off-roader will soon be benefitting from advanced new powertrains and enhanced specification. Here's what you can expect.

1: Plug-in hybrid power

For the first time, the Defender will be available as a plug-in hybrid. Exclusive to the 110 derivative, the new P400e combines a 221kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 105kW electric motor powered by a 19.2kWh battery for a total system output of 297kW.

The new Defender P400e produces as little as 74g/km of CO2 and is capable of 2.8l/100km. It will run in all-electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions for up to 43km, including off-road, where the immediate torque from the electric motor makes the Defender even more capable. Alongside impressive fuel economy and emissions figures, the P400e will also reach 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 191km/h.

All Defender P400e models feature 20-inch alloy wheels, electronic air suspension and a charging port located on the left side of the vehicle. A Mode 3 charging cable comes standard, while a Mode 2 cable is available as an option.

The Mode 3 charging cable delivers 80% charge in two hours, while the Mode 2 cable increases this to around seven hours, making it ideal for overnight charging scenarios. When connected to a rapid charger, you can expect 80% capacity in just 30 minutes.