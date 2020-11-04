Four things you should know about the updated 2021 Land Rover Defender
Jaguar Land Rover SA on Wednesday announced a slew of upgrades to its 2021 Defender. Launched earlier in 2020, this chunky off-roader will soon be benefitting from advanced new powertrains and enhanced specification. Here's what you can expect.
1: Plug-in hybrid power
For the first time, the Defender will be available as a plug-in hybrid. Exclusive to the 110 derivative, the new P400e combines a 221kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 105kW electric motor powered by a 19.2kWh battery for a total system output of 297kW.
The new Defender P400e produces as little as 74g/km of CO2 and is capable of 2.8l/100km. It will run in all-electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions for up to 43km, including off-road, where the immediate torque from the electric motor makes the Defender even more capable. Alongside impressive fuel economy and emissions figures, the P400e will also reach 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 191km/h.
All Defender P400e models feature 20-inch alloy wheels, electronic air suspension and a charging port located on the left side of the vehicle. A Mode 3 charging cable comes standard, while a Mode 2 cable is available as an option.
The Mode 3 charging cable delivers 80% charge in two hours, while the Mode 2 cable increases this to around seven hours, making it ideal for overnight charging scenarios. When connected to a rapid charger, you can expect 80% capacity in just 30 minutes.
2: A smooth new diesel
A new in-line six-cylinder diesel Ingenium engine promises enhanced torque delivery, smoother throttle response and improved fuel economy. According to Land Rover, the 3.0-litre D300 delivers 221kW and 650Nm worth of torque, providing a 0-100km/h time of 6.7 seconds for the Defender 90 and 7.0 seconds for the larger 110 model.
The D300 also sports a new intelligent driveline system that continually varies axle torque based on vehicle sensor data and driver inputs to distribute all torque to one axle or the other as required. This system not only optimises traction and on-road dynamics, but also boosts overall efficiency with improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions.
3: Added 'X' factor
Designed to bridge the gap between the current Defender and Defender X models, the new X-Dynamic hits the trails with a look and feel all its own.
While the grille bar and front and rear skid pans are finished in "Silicon Satin," the rear recovery loops wear a menacing shade of "Satin Black." Customers can also look forward to alloy wheels in a "Satin Dark Grey/Gloss Black" finish, alongside "Narvik Black" mirror caps, window decals and lower sill and wheel arch cladding.
Inside, unique elements include illuminated metal treadplates and Robustek seat material. X-Dynamic SE models feature Duotone Grained Leather with Robustek accent, while the HSE features Duotone Windsor Leather with Robustek accent. All come in a choice of Ebony, Khaki, Ebony and Acorn, or Lunar seat colours.
4: More colours and enhanced personalisation
Individual options and packs have changed across the Defender line-up, including a broader palette of exterior colours including Yulong White, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver and Carpathian Grey. A white or black Contrast Roof is available with all colours.
Individual options now available to expand the Defender’s existing specification include a folding fabric roof (110 models only), premium LED headlights, a Meridian sound system, head-up display and front fog lights.
Expanding the number of bundled option packs, Defender can be specified with a "Blind Spot Assist Pack," and a choice of a "Family Pack" or "Family Comfort Pack." The "Family Pack" adds third row seating with three zone climate control, including a rear cooler and cabin air ionisation, while the "Family Comfort Pack" brings heated seats.
The updated 2021 Defender 110 models will be available in SA in the first half of next year.