Volkswagen shows off its new 235kW drift-ready Golf R

Volkswagen on Wednesday revealed its all-new eighth-generation Golf R and, boy, does it promise to be a weapon.

Slotting in above the GTI that launches locally early next year, the new Golf R is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that muscles out 235kW and a whopping 420Nm worth of torque. Mated to a newly developed seven-speed DSG transmission (bizarrely a six-speed manual gearbox is being made available for the US and Canada), Volkswagen claims that this flagship model will sprint to 100km/h in a mere 4.7 seconds.

Top speed is pegged at 250km/h but this can be increased to 268km/h with the fitment of the optional “R Performance Pack” that also bolts on larger 19-inch alloy wheels (18-inchers are standard), a dual-plane rear wing as seen on the GTI Clubsport as well as the addition of two additional driver profile modes - “Special” and “Drift”.