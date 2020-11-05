New Models

Isuzu pursues premium with its next-generation MU-X

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
05 November 2020 - 10:50
Isuzu is hoping its new MU-X will give rivals like the Toyota Fortuner a real run for their money.
Image: Supplied

It's not every day that Isuzu announces an all-new product. After all, the reputation of the brand is rooted in a model offensive with long life-cycles and rudimentary qualities. But the next-generation MU-X, revealed recently, is likely to throw a different spin on proceedings.

At first impression, it adopts a decidedly more upmarket approach, as it eyes a share of a market dominated by the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest, with left-field contenders such as the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in the periphery. It is based on the same architecture as the forthcoming D-MAX, which also lends its foundations to the next Mazda BT-50 pick-up.

Isuzu has already commenced local testing on its seventh-generation D-MAX, which will be produced locally in Port Elizabeth as its predecessors have been for as long as 48 years. The current MU-X is sourced from Thailand – and that looks set to be the case with its successor too.

The new MU-X cabin gets more plush materials, mood lighting and a large touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Image: Supplied

According to Isuzu, the exterior styling of the newcomer was guided by a principle of “emotional and solid” with a result that the firm describes as both “sporty and dignified”.

Aggressive might have been a more choice adjective, given the severely disgruntled scowl it wears. Thanks to a toothy grille and headlamps in a furrowing expression, the MU-X has a pretty mean countenance. Spot the relatively narrow window apertures down the side and a prominent character line spanning the width of the bodywork. It culminates in an angular, edgy rear with teardrop-shaped taillights.

But more significant is the aura of plushness promised by the cabin. From the accompanying press photography anyway, there seems to be a greater emphasis on creating an ambience that mimics vehicles beyond the intended category.

Yes, the fascia design and layout is nigh-on identical to what can be expected from its pick-up counterpart. But Isuzu says that a greater effort was made at creating a distinction, with consideration given to better materials and unique details, including the gauges and switchgear. Even the caramel-crème-hued upholstery conveys a certain ... sumptuousness.

Generous stowage capacity and three-row seating remains.
Image: Supplied

The firm says that remarkable levels of on-road comfort can be expected, thanks to a five-link rear suspension in addition to enhancements to the stabilisers and a sturdier lateral link. Torsional rigidity is purportedly improved, with wider use of high-tensile steel plates in the sections mounting the cabin to the body.

In addition, says the technical release, the engineers were more liberal with their use of sound-deadening materials in the vehicle’s pillars. Also, the fuel tank capacity sees an increase to 80l from 65l.

As before, the MU-X will have three-row seating. That last row has been given particular attention with a view to maximising legroom, with a reclining mechanism and seats that were sculpted to optimise space.

Outlined on the Isuzu global media portal are the specifications for one derivative: a 2999cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel. This is a revised iteration of a well-proven unit, delivering 140kW and 450Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic. For reference, a variation of the same source in the current MU-X serves 130kW and 380Nm.  

