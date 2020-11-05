Isuzu pursues premium with its next-generation MU-X

It's not every day that Isuzu announces an all-new product. After all, the reputation of the brand is rooted in a model offensive with long life-cycles and rudimentary qualities. But the next-generation MU-X, revealed recently, is likely to throw a different spin on proceedings.

At first impression, it adopts a decidedly more upmarket approach, as it eyes a share of a market dominated by the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest, with left-field contenders such as the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in the periphery. It is based on the same architecture as the forthcoming D-MAX, which also lends its foundations to the next Mazda BT-50 pick-up.

Isuzu has already commenced local testing on its seventh-generation D-MAX, which will be produced locally in Port Elizabeth as its predecessors have been for as long as 48 years. The current MU-X is sourced from Thailand – and that looks set to be the case with its successor too.