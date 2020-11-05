New Mercedes-Benz GLS cruises into town

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS has landed on SA shores. Larger than its predecessor (the wheelbase has grown by 60mm), this luxurious newcomer offers considerably improved interior space and comfort with a newly developed third row of seats that can accommodate people up to 1.94m tall. When not in use, this extra row of seats can be lowered into the floor to increase boot space by up to 2,400 litres.

Customers can also choose to specify the optional “Rear Comfort Package” that adds luxury head restraints with additional cushions plus a rearward-extended centre console between the front seats with cup holders. Ticking this box also gives you a seven-inch Android tablet with its very own docking station mounted in the second row armrest.

The tablet allows touch control of all the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) comfort and entertainment functions from the rear seat rows, such as access to radio, media, phone and web browser. It can also be used to control the “Rear Seat Comfort” package and the five-zone automatic climate control for the rear seats.

Those seated behind the steering wheel can look forward to the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems including “Active Distance Assist Distronic” with route-based speed adaptation that allows the new GLS to recognise and respond to tailbacks or slow-moving traffic before the driver becomes aware of the hazard.