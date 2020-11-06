Audi TT RS gets a refresh
Audi SA on Friday announced that its facelifted 2020 TT RS is now available at dedicated Audi Sport Dealerships.
Powered by a turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine making 294kW and 480Nm, this compact sportster has always been something of a performance bargain when stacked up against the R8: a car that costs three times the price and actually doesn't feel as quick in real world driving conditions, especially at power-sapping Johannesburg altitudes.
What does this refresh bring to the table? Well it's a mainly cosmetic affair with Audi bolting on a new front apron that sports a restyled "single frame" RS grille and enlarged lateral air inlets for improved airflow and cooling.
Audi said it has also installed additional radiators to help keep under bonnet temperatures in check. Other visual enhancements include a redesigned front spoiler (the blade of which can be optionally styled in matte aluminium or gloss black) as well as eye-catching gloss black inlays applied to the side sills. As with the new front spoiler, customers can also choose to finish the car's side mirrors in either matte aluminium or gloss black. We'd pick the latter.
Walk around to the rear and you'll discover a newly designed fixed rear wing fitted with motorsport-inspired side winglets. Why? Because race car, that's why. Also present are a new pair of standard matrix OLED reversing lights (that stands for "organic light emitting diode", in case you were wondering). When the car's ignition is switched on these units put on their very own mini light display. Automotive Easter eggs, you've got to love 'em.
Other enhancements include the addition of "Kyalami Green" to the exterior paint colour palette as well as the new optional RS design package that, when specified, adds "Tango Red" or "Turbo Blue" highlights to the air vent doors, seat belts and the floor mats. It also offers contrasting design elements on the seats and centre console in the chosen colour.
Pricing? You're looking at R1,062,000 for the TT RS Coupé and R1,113,500 for the Roadster. For extra peace of mind, both come with a five year and/or 100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.