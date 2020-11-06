Audi TT RS gets a refresh

Audi SA on Friday announced that its facelifted 2020 TT RS is now available at dedicated Audi Sport Dealerships.

Powered by a turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine making 294kW and 480Nm, this compact sportster has always been something of a performance bargain when stacked up against the R8: a car that costs three times the price and actually doesn't feel as quick in real world driving conditions, especially at power-sapping Johannesburg altitudes.

What does this refresh bring to the table? Well it's a mainly cosmetic affair with Audi bolting on a new front apron that sports a restyled "single frame" RS grille and enlarged lateral air inlets for improved airflow and cooling.

Audi said it has also installed additional radiators to help keep under bonnet temperatures in check. Other visual enhancements include a redesigned front spoiler (the blade of which can be optionally styled in matte aluminium or gloss black) as well as eye-catching gloss black inlays applied to the side sills. As with the new front spoiler, customers can also choose to finish the car's side mirrors in either matte aluminium or gloss black. We'd pick the latter.