When a Rolls-Royce is too ordinary, try the Aznom Palladium

When a Bentayga or a Cullinan are just too “ordinary”, we present the Aznom Palladium — a car that looks suspiciously like the love child of a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce, with perhaps a twist of Cadillac.

This oddball but ultra exclusive creation from Italian design studio Aznom is, in the words of its makers: “a vehicle capable of moving with elegance on any terrain.”

Dubbed a hyper-limousine, the Palladium is a hand-built luxury sedan that is able to take paths less travelled with its all-wheel drive and raised ground clearance.

Named after the precious metal, the Palladium is a bid to retrace the steps of famous Italian coachbuilders from the past when each vehicle was hand made with care and passion, says Aznom’s founder Marcello Meregalli.