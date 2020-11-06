THE OTHER ONE PERCENT
When a Rolls-Royce is too ordinary, try the Aznom Palladium
Precious metal: only ten of these super exclusive all-terrain hyper limousines will be built
When a Bentayga or a Cullinan are just too “ordinary”, we present the Aznom Palladium — a car that looks suspiciously like the love child of a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce, with perhaps a twist of Cadillac.
This oddball but ultra exclusive creation from Italian design studio Aznom is, in the words of its makers: “a vehicle capable of moving with elegance on any terrain.”
Dubbed a hyper-limousine, the Palladium is a hand-built luxury sedan that is able to take paths less travelled with its all-wheel drive and raised ground clearance.
Named after the precious metal, the Palladium is a bid to retrace the steps of famous Italian coachbuilders from the past when each vehicle was hand made with care and passion, says Aznom’s founder Marcello Meregalli.
Only ten Palladiums will be hand built at Aznom’s Monza factory, and Meregalli expects interest from well-heeled customers in the US, China, Middle East and Russia.
The styling — which is weird or wonderful depending on the eye of the beholder — is certainly striking and is the work of Studio CAMAL, founded in 2008 in Torino by Alessandro Camorali, formerly of Bertone, who has collaborated on the designs of cars like the Ferrari FF and 599 GTO.
The Palladium’s swanky cabin has been created with attention to the tiniest of details and each of the ten cars will be custom-made for the client, so no two will be the same.
“We have produced this vehicle choosing artisanal manufacturing techniques that are almost lost today, such as panel beating and hand-crafting the body of the car, together with other technological solutions,” says Meregalli.
“Engine builders, tanners, panel beaters, designers and engineers who have worked on this project are heirs to a tradition that has made Italian cars famous all around the world.”
Under the hood of this 6m long, 2.6 tonne behemoth is a 5.7-litre V8 biturbo engine with outputs of 530kW and 950Nm of torque, providing the ability to sprint to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds, with a governed 210km/h top speed.
No price has been quoted, but oil barons and oligarchs might want to start saving up.