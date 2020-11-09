Lexus updates its SUVs with interior and technology tweaks

3: Lexus NX

This is the second time in 2020 that the NX has been treated to an update. So what can you expect this time around? Well, the entry-level EX has been upgraded with keyless entry for the back door, while the F Sport and Hybrid SE grades now boast a 14-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. For an even more premium sound, a new-generation Mark Levinson amplifier is also available.

Meanwhile, “Park Distance Control” for the EX and SE grades now has standard front and rear “Intelligent Clearance Sonar”.

There have also been some changes made to the hybrid model line-up. For the first time customers will now be able to choose between SE and EX model grades. The SE wheel design has also been changed from “Base Alloy” to “High Alloy” wheels.

Lexus has also expanded the exterior paint palette on all model grades to include “Terrane Khaki,” “Celestial Blue” and “Black.” F Sport models can also be had in new “White Nova.”

Pricing for the new 2020 Lexus NX range is as follows: