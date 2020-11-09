Lexus updates its SUVs with interior and technology tweaks
Lexus on Monday announced that its 2020 SUV range is being refreshed with numerous interior and technology tweaks.
Here's what you can expect for each model:
1: Lexus LX
Available with either a 5.7-litre V8 petrol or 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine, the range-topping 2020 LX now comes standard with wireless headsets, a front seat belt (driver and passenger) alarm buzzer plus the option of a brand new “Ochre” interior trim package that sports a natural clay earth pigment with a mixture of clay and sand tones.
Customers can also choose a new exterior paint colour — “Terrane Khaki” — that first appeared on the UX.
Pricing for the new 2020 Lexus LX range is as follows:
- LX 5.7 V8 Petrol: R1,894,100
- LX 4.5 V8 Diesel: R1,827,600
2: Lexus RX
All new 2020 RX models now benefit from updated seat upholstery. “Natural Leather” is standard on the EX while the L (seven-seater), F Sport and SE grades up the ante with “Natural High Leather.”
A seat belt alarm buzzer has also been added to the second row of seats in all RX model grades.
Finally, the entry-level EX ditches its old static headlamps in favour of new active “Dynamic Auto Headlamps” for safer driving at night.
Pricing for the new 2020 Lexus RX range is as follows:
- RX350 EX: R1,053,100
- RX350L EX: R1,131,400
- RX350 F-Sport: R1,178,200
- RX450h SE: R1,369,200
3: Lexus NX
This is the second time in 2020 that the NX has been treated to an update. So what can you expect this time around? Well, the entry-level EX has been upgraded with keyless entry for the back door, while the F Sport and Hybrid SE grades now boast a 14-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. For an even more premium sound, a new-generation Mark Levinson amplifier is also available.
Meanwhile, “Park Distance Control” for the EX and SE grades now has standard front and rear “Intelligent Clearance Sonar”.
There have also been some changes made to the hybrid model line-up. For the first time customers will now be able to choose between SE and EX model grades. The SE wheel design has also been changed from “Base Alloy” to “High Alloy” wheels.
Lexus has also expanded the exterior paint palette on all model grades to include “Terrane Khaki,” “Celestial Blue” and “Black.” F Sport models can also be had in new “White Nova.”
Pricing for the new 2020 Lexus NX range is as follows:
- NX300 EX: R760,900
- NX300 F-Sport: R901,500
- NX300h EX: R751,800
- NX300h SE: R992,000