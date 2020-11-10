New 2020 Toyota Fortuner gets more power and added features
The extremely popular Toyota Fortuner has been given a mild makeover with updated powertrains, refreshed styling and improved infotainment.
As seen in the latest Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado, the 2020 Fortuner is now available with Toyota's modified 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine that produces an impressive 150kW and 500Nm worth of torque. It is mated exclusively to a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission. Both 4x2 and 4x4 drive configurations are available.
Those on a budget will be pleased to know the more affordable 2.4 GD-6 model remains in the lineup. Churning out an unchanged 110kW and 400Nm, it is also available as both a 4x2 and 4x4. The former can be had with a six-speed manual transmission while the latter is offered only with a six-speed automatic. Due to declining, sales the long-serving 2.7-litre petrol engine has been culled from the range. Good riddance, we say.
To achieve a more contemporary look and feel, the Toyota design team equipped the 2020 Fortuner with an all-new front bumper that features a larger blacked-out radiator grille fitted with a distinctive wave-like mesh pattern. This is accompanied by a silver-accented skid-plate and a pair of reprofiled Bi-LED headlamps for a notably more aggressive visage.
Said headlamps also feature scalloped DRL light guides that are further bolstered by LED fog lamps and strip-like LED turn-signal elements in the lower bumper. At night, these strip lights double as additional puddle lighting. The rear of the vehicle has been spruced up with restyled taillamp clusters, a roof spoiler and Fortuner-emblazoned centre garnish.
The new flagship VX model grade (available only on the 2.8-litre GD-6) ups the style ante with a gloss black radiator grille and a chrome belt-line that extends towards the rear. The 2.4 GD-6 models retain their 17-inch alloy wheels while the 2.8 GD-6 variants receive a stylish new 18-inch alloy wheel with turbine design and metallic surface treatment.
On the inside, all new 2020 Fortuner models come standard with Toyota's latest eight-inch infotainment system sporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Wireless telephony is supported via Bluetooth with a USB input for additional media options. The 2.8 GD-6 models are further equipped with embedded Audio Visual Navigation.
Also standard across the range is the Toyota Connect telematics system that includes an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot and complimentary 15Gb data. Once linked to their profile, customers can manage their vehicle via the MyToyota App that allows on-demand service bookings, vehicle information and history, tracking data as well as Toyota Connect data recharge services and much more – even the ability to renew your vehicle license online.
Toyota has also used this opportunity to update the specification of certain models. The 2.4 GD-6 variants now come standard with Park Distance Control, full LED lighting, cruise control and a touchscreen infotainment with CarPlay and Android Auto. A new Multi-Information Display screen now sports a digital-speed read out as well as a steering wheel angle indicator - something that's particularly hand in off-road driving.
The 2.8 GD-6 "mid-grade" adds an electro-chromatic rear view mirror, power seat adjustment for both driver and passenger, climate control and rear fog lamps. A leather steering wheel, leather dashboard accents and matte wood-trim complete the interior offering. The new VX model builds on this with front seat heating, welcome lighting and the Toyota Safety Sense system. The latter has been updated to include a pre-collision system, Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and road sign recognition.
Another notable change across all Fortuner models is the shift to a black interior in line with market requests. The previously employed brown leather interior has been replaced by sophisticated black "hide" with silver contrast stitching.
Already available in Toyota dealerships around the country, pricing for the new 2020 Fortuner range is as follows.
Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB 6MT: R 566,800
Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB 6AT: R 588,000
Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4X4 6AT: R 616,700
Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT: R 700,100
Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4X4 6AT: R 770,400
Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB VX 6AT: R 720,200
Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4X4 VX 6AT: R 790,500
All models come with a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine services/90,000km service plan. Customers can also purchase extended service plans and warranty packages.