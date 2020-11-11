If looks could grille ... BMW unveils its all-electric iX SUV

BMW on Wednesday finally gave the world a first glimpse of its highly-anticipated iX.

The latest addition to its growing line of all-electric “i” vehicles, the iX is comparable with the current X5 in length and width and is almost the same height as the X6 on account of its flowing roofline. The size of its wheels, meanwhile, brings to mind the X7 while its nose is clearly inspired by the latest 4 Series.

Love 'em or hate 'em, those controversial vertical kidney grilles are making yet another appearance. Except, with no engine to keep cool, they're purely ornamental. Instead they here serve as a so-called “intelligence panel” that houses a camera, radar and various other sensors needed for the car's cutting-edge driver assistance systems.

So what powers the iX? Peel away the skin and you'll find the firm's latest fifth generation eDrive system with two electric motors (one on each axle) delivering a maximum output of more than 370kW. Good enough for a claimed 0-100km/h dash of less than five seconds.