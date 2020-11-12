New bulletproof Brabus Invicto range is now available in SA
Do you need a vehicle that can withstand being shot at by an AK47 assault rifle? Well then you're in luck because the new Brabus Invicto range (distributed by local firm SVI Engineering) has just rumbled into the country.
Basically a high-end armoured version of the latest Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the Invicto hits the mean streets with special hot-formed steel plates and innovative 3D-printed parts that earn it a VR6 ballistic protection level — enough to stave off attack from an angry Kalashnikov. It also sports the same side blast protection as a state limousine.
The Invicto range is currently available in three different derivatives: Pure, Luxury and Mission. Pure offers the ultimate in discreet protection with an exterior and interior remaining as close to series production as possible.
The Luxury model stays true to its name by offering an opulent, tailor-made interior finished in handcrafted leather or Alcantara. It also comes equipped with several select exterior components and performance upgrades sourced from the Brabus catalogue.
Finally, the Mission model promises to be “special forces ready” with a range of combat-inspired features such as bulletproof vest compatible seats, “Molle-system” door panels and a digital rear display mirror. Also included is an Acetech vehicle intelligence system with two touch control panels, an intercom and rugged 20-inch profile off road tyres.
Customers can further customise their Invicto with a range of select Brabus accessories. These include various lighting and signal systems, a LED roof bar plus a bespoke infrared package for enhanced night vision capabilities. Also on offer is an escape hatch and an advanced cabin filtration system that neutralises chemical and biological attacks.
Racy G63 variants can be modified with the optional Brabus B40S-800 performance kit that bolts on upgraded turbochargers and a “PowerXtra” engine control module. Tick this box and power is increased to 588kW while torque swells to an enviable 1,000Nm. Nice.
So how much will this all life-saving protection cost you? Well depending on what the exchange rate is doing (Brabus works with Euros) you're looking at roughly R5.4m for the Invicto Pure and Luxury and an eye-watering R6.2m for the flagship Mission.
This excludes the price of the base vehicle (yep, you still need to supply your own Mercedes G-Class), shipping and taxes but includes a two-year/100,000km warranty.