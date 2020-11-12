New bulletproof Brabus Invicto range is now available in SA

Do you need a vehicle that can withstand being shot at by an AK47 assault rifle? Well then you're in luck because the new Brabus Invicto range (distributed by local firm SVI Engineering) has just rumbled into the country.

Basically a high-end armoured version of the latest Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the Invicto hits the mean streets with special hot-formed steel plates and innovative 3D-printed parts that earn it a VR6 ballistic protection level — enough to stave off attack from an angry Kalashnikov. It also sports the same side blast protection as a state limousine.

The Invicto range is currently available in three different derivatives: Pure, Luxury and Mission. Pure offers the ultimate in discreet protection with an exterior and interior remaining as close to series production as possible.

The Luxury model stays true to its name by offering an opulent, tailor-made interior finished in handcrafted leather or Alcantara. It also comes equipped with several select exterior components and performance upgrades sourced from the Brabus catalogue.

Finally, the Mission model promises to be “special forces ready” with a range of combat-inspired features such as bulletproof vest compatible seats, “Molle-system” door panels and a digital rear display mirror. Also included is an Acetech vehicle intelligence system with two touch control panels, an intercom and rugged 20-inch profile off road tyres.