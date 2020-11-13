Ferrari drops the top on its 340km/h SF90

Ferrari has lifted the lid on its most powerful supercar: the SF90 hybrid.

Following last year’s launch of the SF90 Stradale coupe, the new Spider version of the 340km/h two-seater has a folding hard top that opens or closes in 14 seconds and can be deployed into hair-ruffling mode while the car is on the move.

The folded roof takes up just 100 litres of space, rather than the 150 to 200 litres required by a traditional system, says Ferrari, so there’s some luggage room.

Top-down mode brings the sound of the high-revving turbocharged V8 front and centre, although the hybrid car is able to hum silently around town on electric power alone.

The mid-mounted 4.0l engine delivers 574kW and 800Nm, making it the most powerful road legal eight-cylinder in Ferrari history. An additional 162kW is delivered by three electric motors for a total output of 736kW, giving this all-wheel drive Ferrari the ability to blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in a toupé-tugging 2.5 seconds.

A suite of electronics, including stability control and torque vectoring, keeps the powerful supercar pinned to the road. It also has an active control system that varies downforce over the rear axle, with an impressive 390kg pressing the car into the road at 250 km/h.

Maranello’s latest beauty is styled with buttresses located behind the passengers’ head rests, a signature of all Ferrari spiders, and the engine is visible through the rear window.

Inside, the instrumentation is predominantly digital with all the screens going completely dark when the car is not running, lending the cabin a very minimalist look. Once the car is started, the screens gradually come to life in a digital ceremony.

As with Ferrari’s Formula One car, the steering wheel allows the driver to control virtually every aspect of the car without ever taking their hands off the wheel.