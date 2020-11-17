2020 Audi Q7 gets a bold new face and improved interior tech

It sure has been a busy final quarter for Audi with the luxury German marque unleashing a salvo of fresh metal upon our shores. And the latest in the Ingolstadt onslaught is the new 2020 Q7 that receives a host of interior and exterior tweaks to help keep it relevant.

Up front you will notice that this flagship SUV now sports a revised octagon-shaped “Singleframe” grille with six upright slats providing the structure. This standout feature is flanked by a pair of restyled headlamps that can be upgraded to feature Matrix LED technology. At the rear you'll find redesigned taillamp clusters linked by a chrome strip.

Those seeking a little more visual substance can opt for the sporty S line model variant that gains a raft of cosmetic upgrades including a blade in the front bumper, radiator grille in titanium black with vertical slats in aluminium sliver matte, underbody protection, a high gloss package, roof rails in aluminium and 20-inch alloy wheels.