Renault launches new Kwid Ultra Limited Edition

Renault on Tuesday announced a brand new addition to its popular Kwid range.

Limited to just 100 examples, the so-called Kwid “Ultra Ltd Edt” stands out from its siblings with gloss white paint offset by a contrasting black roof and side mirrors. It also gets a set of 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

On the inside you'll find an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features a reverse camera as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other niceties include front and rear electric windows, AC and central locking.

Safety features take the form of dual front airbags, ABS brakes and, according to Renault, a “sturdier” rear axle. Be this as it may it's still worth mentioning that the Kwid has, to put it nicely, never really excelled in the safety department with its disappointing Global NCAP crash-test results and only “moderate” AASA Entry-Level Vehicle Safety (ELVS) rating.

Pop the bonnet and you'll find the firm's familiar 50kW/91Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that in the case of this special edition comes mated exclusively to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Available in Renault dealerships now the new Renault Kwid Ultra Ltd Edt retails for R174,900. This includes one year of free insurance, a two-year service plan, and five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty.