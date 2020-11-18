New Subaru BRZ finally gets more power, promise of sharper handling

Subaru on Wednesday unveiled to the world its all-new 2022 BRZ sports coupé. And, ahem, so far we're not really sold on its exterior design that seems to draw inspiration from plethora different manufacturers. There's some Honda in there, a bit of Porsche — maybe even some Aston Martin if you cock your head to one side — but not all that much Subaru. Indeed, compared to the rest of its range the new BRZ is a stylistic outlier.

Anyway. Looks are apparently subjective so let's move along to the more important stuff, shall we? Things like the chassis that Subaru says now offers a whopping 50% more torsional stiffness than that of the outgoing model. While the new BRZ has seen growth in both length and wheelbase (+30mm and +5mm respectively), its roofline has been reduced by 10mm to help achieve an even lower centre of gravity. Complemented by sticky 215/40 R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, you can expect stellar handling.