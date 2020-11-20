BMW presents its new 2021 G 310 R
The BMW G 310 R is an excellent starter motorcycle that's light, easy to ride and great to look at. We tested it back in 2018 and were really impressed with what it had to offer the wet-behind-the-ears novice rider - especially for the price. Well now the engineers at BMW Motorrad have given their littlest roadster an update for the 2021 model year.
Though the 25kW/28Nm 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine remains the same, it is now aided by an all-new electronic throttle grip that offers much improved throttle response. BMW has also fitted an automatic idle speed increase system - essentially an anti-stall device that prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine. Maybe it was our inexperience but we found the G 310 R rather prone to stalling (especially on steep hill starts), so we're glad so see that BMW has added this feature into the mix.
Another notable new feature is a self-boosting, anti-hopping (slipper) clutch designed to reduce engine drag torque and provide a significant increase in riding safety - particularly during braking manoeuvres involving simultaneous downshifting and/or wet roads.
BMW have also installed a new LED headlamp for safer night riding plus LED indicators. You'll also find adjustable clutch and brake levers - something that's especially beneficial for riders with smaller hands.
From launch, customers will be able to choose between three different shades of paint: “Cosmic Black,” “Polar White” or new “Style Sport”. The latter gets a “Limestone Metallic” base coat, offset by an eye-catching red “R” graphic on the fairing side panels, as well as a red frame and wheels. No matter what colour you do eventually settle on, all new G 310 R models now feature engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and coolant pump as well as footrest plate and rear grab handle painted in sporty “Titanium Grey Metallic”.
The new BMW G 310 R will be available in SA from the first quarter of 2021. Pricing will be confirmed closer to the time.