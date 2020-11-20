BMW presents its new 2021 G 310 R

The BMW G 310 R is an excellent starter motorcycle that's light, easy to ride and great to look at. We tested it back in 2018 and were really impressed with what it had to offer the wet-behind-the-ears novice rider - especially for the price. Well now the engineers at BMW Motorrad have given their littlest roadster an update for the 2021 model year.

Though the 25kW/28Nm 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine remains the same, it is now aided by an all-new electronic throttle grip that offers much improved throttle response. BMW has also fitted an automatic idle speed increase system - essentially an anti-stall device that prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine. Maybe it was our inexperience but we found the G 310 R rather prone to stalling (especially on steep hill starts), so we're glad so see that BMW has added this feature into the mix.