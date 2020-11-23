Rapid new 2020 Audi S7 Sportback is the sleeper you've been waiting for
If you're a fan of understated performance cars then the new Audi S7 Sportback is bound to pique your interest. For even though it comes equipped with a bespoke front bumper, HD Matrix LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels and a rear diffuser home to four exhaust tailpipes, there's still a welcome air of restraint about its styling. Indeed, this is a machine that prefers to whisper rather than shout about its (enviable) performance credentials.
Speaking of which, under the bonnet you will find a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine producing 331kW and 600Nm worth of torque. Mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, Audi claims that it will sprint to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds and reach a governed top speed of 250km/h. This power plant is also fitted with Audi's new 48-volt mild-hybrid system that helps to reduce CO2 emissions and improve fuel consumption.
Quattro all-wheel drive comes standard and customers have the option of complementing it with Audi's dynamic all-wheel steering system that improves low-speed manoeuvrability as well as high-speed stability. Another option worth checking is the rear sport differential that offers increased traction and better control during hard cornering.
Chassis-wise the car comes equipped with an S sport suspension system that drops the car 10mm closer to the asphalt and offers adaptive damping control as standard. For added ride comfort customers can upgrade to an adaptive air suspension system that offers three factory modes: “Lift,” “Auto” and “Dynamic”. “Lift” is particularly useful in urban environments as it raises the car's ride height to better deal with speed bumps and ramps.
The interior is both spacious and luxurious and comes equipped as standard with niceties such as Audi virtual cockpit, MMI navigation plus, four-zone automatic air conditioning, HD touch displays with haptic feedback and contour ambient lighting with up to 30 colours. There's also Audi phone box and smartphone interface, a Bang and Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound and a panoramic glass sunroof. Other neat cabin touches exclusive to the S7 Sportback include a flat-bottomed steering wheel, stainless-steel pedal caps and quilted leather “S” sport seats with integrated head restraints.
The new Audi S7 Sportback is priced at R 1,500,500 and comes standard with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway plan, inclusive of all taxes.