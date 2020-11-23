Rapid new 2020 Audi S7 Sportback is the sleeper you've been waiting for

If you're a fan of understated performance cars then the new Audi S7 Sportback is bound to pique your interest. For even though it comes equipped with a bespoke front bumper, HD Matrix LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels and a rear diffuser home to four exhaust tailpipes, there's still a welcome air of restraint about its styling. Indeed, this is a machine that prefers to whisper rather than shout about its (enviable) performance credentials.

Speaking of which, under the bonnet you will find a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine producing 331kW and 600Nm worth of torque. Mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, Audi claims that it will sprint to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds and reach a governed top speed of 250km/h. This power plant is also fitted with Audi's new 48-volt mild-hybrid system that helps to reduce CO2 emissions and improve fuel consumption.