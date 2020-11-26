New Volkswagen T-Roc brings coupé styling to the people

A brand formerly known mostly for hatchbacks, Volkswagen has been steadily transforming into an SUV and crossover specialist with vehicles such as the Touareg, Tiguan and T-Cross.

This week saw the expansion of its high-rider portfolio with the local introduction of the new T-Roc, a shapely crossover built on the Golf platform that’s marginally larger than the popular-selling T-Cross.

Judged by its coupe-crossover silhouette it has very few rivals but it brings style and a go-faster outlook to a more mainstream, sub-R600k segment.

It mimics its Audi Q2 group cousin’s styling with thick C-pillars and a 26 colour options that include two-tone schemes through contrasting roof paint, A-pillars and exterior mirror housings.

It’s priced competitively against the Audi but the associated numbers tell a different story.

The T-Roc is 43mm longer and 65mm higher than the Q2. The VW also yields 240l more cargo space with the rear seats folded yet the Audi trumps it with an 11cm longer wheelbase — that 11cm equating to more room and comfort for passengers.

Specification is generous and apart from enabling customers to personalise the T-Roc interior with bright colours, the VW comes standard with Composition Media radio and App-Connect running through an 20.3cm colour touchscreen, a digital instrumentation panel, a pair of USB ports and optional inductive smartphone charging.