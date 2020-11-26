SA company builds an armoured Land Cruiser 79

Looking like something out of a Mad Max movie, the appropriately-named Max 3 is a new home-grown armoured vehicle conversion from Pretoria-based SVI Engineering.

Using a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4x4 bakkie as a donor vehicle, the Max 3 protects occupants from ballistic and riot threats. It has B6 level ballistic protection against assault rifles like AK47s and R1s, but is upgradable to B7 protection against blasts and armour-piercing rounds.

Priced from R1.6m ex VAT depending on specification, the Max 3 is a cost-effective entry into the Max family of specialised bullet-resistant vehicles.

It is available as a single cab, double cab or armoured personnel carrier for up to eight people. As a civilian version it requires no NCACC (National Conventional Arms Control Committee) permit and its applications include mining security, riot control, civil security, antipoaching and convoy protection of valuables in transit.

The conversion process removes the regular soft-skin body of the Land Cruiser 79 and replacing it with armour plating.

If you want to fire back, the Max 3 is fitted with weapon mounts for .50 calibre pintle mountings, remote weapon systems and the Scorpion 60mm and 81mm mortar systems. The vehicle can be fitted with customer furnished equipment such as communication systems.

Max 3 retains the Land Cruiser’s standard drivetrain, combining all-wheel drive with a 4.5l V8 turbo diesel mustering outputs of 151kW and 430Nm. The weight of the armourplating reduces the top speed from 160km/h to around 140km/h.

To cope with the extra weight, the Max 3 has rims and tyres with a higher load rating and the suspension is upgraded.

The modular design of the vehicle allows short delivery times of three months for batches of up to 20 units and the vehicle is available in either left- or right-hand drive, says SVI’s business development manager Nicol Louw.

He adds that servicing of Max 3 is simplified because of its standard Toyota powertrain spare parts are readily available. The vehicle comes with a one-year/50,000km warranty.