2020 Lexus ES range gets new safety tech and interior tweaks

Lexus on Tuesday announced that all new ES models will now come standard with Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Brake (RCTA-B). This innovative technology uses both front- and rear-mounted sensors to detect static objects ahead and behind the vehicle and — for the first time in the ES — crossing vehicles that may be approaching from behind. The ES range systems can now also apply braking in reverse if a driver fails to respond or provide adequate braking response to a collision.

Inside the cabin you'll find a few minor tweaks including a new power window switch with satin-plating ornamentation as well as a cut-out in the centre console in which occupants can store small oddments. Lexus has also raised by 0.8mm the “OK” and “Cancel” buttons on the multifunction steering wheel for improved usability. The power AUX/USB port lid has also been changed from horizontal to a vertical opening type. This lid can now also stay open so that the driver or passenger can easily connect or disconnect from the ports.

In terms of pricing you can expect to pay R663,000 for the entry-level ES 300 EX. Next up is the ES 300h EX at R799,600 and then the range-topping ES 300h SE at R931,400. All models come standard with a seven-year/105,000km warranty and full maintenance plan.