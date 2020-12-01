Renault gives its Triber an automated manual transmission

In the official press release Renault claims that this transmission provides “superior fuel efficiency” with a claimed 5.5l/100km on the combined cycle. This is, however, identical to that of the five-speed manual model that arrived on our shores back in February.

In terms of pricing the new seven-seater Triber Prestige-AMT retails for R219,900 — a R10,000 premium over its regular row-your-own sibling. This includes a standard two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty.