New Models

Renault gives its Triber an automated manual transmission

01 December 2020 - 09:40 By Motoring Reporter
Renault's seven-seater Triber can now be had with a five-speed automated manual transmission.
Image: Supplied

Renault's spacious but woefully underpowered Triber is now available with a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). Available in the range-topping Prestige model, this so-called 'Easy-R' gearbox should appeal to customers who spend the bulk of their time in stop-start city traffic. Don't expect it to be especially smooth though, as automated manuals have never really been known for their alacrity between shifts. Unlike in the lesser Kwid the Triber AMT also allows drivers to swap cogs manually should they wish.

In the Triber drivers can control shifts manually should they wish.
Image: Supplied

In the official press release Renault claims that this transmission provides “superior fuel efficiency” with a claimed 5.5l/100km on the combined cycle. This is, however, identical to that of the five-speed manual model that arrived on our shores back in February.

In terms of pricing the new seven-seater Triber Prestige-AMT retails for R219,900 — a R10,000 premium over its regular row-your-own sibling. This includes a standard two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty.

