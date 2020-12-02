New Models

New 190kW VW Amarok Double Cab is now on sale in SA

02 December 2020 - 13:19 By Motoring Reporter
The new 190kW Amarok Double Cab 3.0 V6 is now available in SA.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen on Wednesday confirmed that its most powerful Amarok bakkie has finally landed on our shores. Powered by a newly developed 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine, this flagship double cab model twists out 190kW and an even more impressive 580Nm worth of torque. There's also an over-boost function that raises peak power to 200kW for 10 seconds.

These enviable figures allow for some rather sprightly performance, with VW claiming a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.6 seconds and a 207km/h top speed. The former is aided by an eight-speed automatic gearbox fitted with a launch control system. Fuel consumption is pegged at 9.5l/100km but we doubt you'll come close to this in everyday driving. 

In terms of pricing, you're looking at R921,900 for the Amarok Double Cab 3.0 V6 Highline model and R996,000 for the range-topping Extreme. This includes a standard three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

