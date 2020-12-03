Buyers snap up limited range of BMW M2 CS at launch auction

Fanatics are apprehensive that the BMW M2’s eventual replacement will be shaped from foreign matter such as a hot 2.0l four-cylinder and front-wheel led xDrive system.

But before that there’s the new BMW M2 CS, the last of its kind, as described by Gennaro Bonafede, head of BMW M & Driving Experience in SA.

The vehicle that is being marketed in a limited range of 30 cars, of which 20 were auctioned in one night at Kyalami last week, offers the classic BMW format of six-cylinder in front, manual or automatic transmission in the middle, and pure rear-wheel drive.

The M2 CS gets aesthetic and mechanical differentiators such as black or matt gold lightweight 19-inch wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, a new front splitter, bigger boot lid spoiler and a bonnet-lid, roof and rear diffuser crafted in carbon fibre.

Inside there are M Sport seats from the BMW M4 CS, M Sport steering wheel with Alcantara covering and a red centre marker as an option. The motorsport armaments include adaptive M suspension with Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes, M Sport brakes with red-painted calipers while some of the units are fitted with the optional M Carbon ceramic brakes.

A dual-branch exhaust system with four stainless steel tailpipes bearing the M logo offers a raspier bleat above standard and Competition models.

The other notable thing the M2 CS receives is a 3.0l six-cylinder that churns out 331kW. That’s 29kW more than in the BMW M2 Competition. Torque output stays at 550Nm.

Acceleration from 0-100km/h is in 4.0 sec for models fitted with a seven-speed double-clutch auto and 4.2 sec for six-speed manual models. Top speed is 280km/h in both.

What’s the new M2 CS like to drive? In a word, fast!

Pull-away is crisp, with little to no telltale waywardness typical of a powerful, compact rear-wheel drive car.